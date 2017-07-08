With two title bouts, Brave CF announces full fight card for Brazil return

Brave Combat Federation has announced the full fight card for its return to Brazil. Brave 8: The Rise of Champions will be held in Curitiba, on August 12th and will crown two new world champions as Brave fans will meet their first Light Heavyweight and Welterweight champions.

The main event will have local hero Klidson Abreu and unbeaten prospect Timo Heucht as the attractions. They will fight for the first ever Brave Light Heavyweight belt. But before that, two of Brave’s biggest stars will face off for the Welterweight title as Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine battles Englishman Carl Booth.

Also on the card, two new exciting additions to the Brave roster: former UFC fighter and TUF Brazil alum Wagner “Wagnão” Gomes will face Christiano Frohlich at Middleweight, while Wendell “Negão” de Oliveira, another ex-UFC athlete, debuts against ex-Bellator Welterweight Rodrigo “Cavalheiro” Correia.

After receiving the “Brazilian Fighter of the Year” award and debuting at Brave with a first round TKO win, Luan “Miau” Carvalho wants to get closer to a title shot against national champion Eric “Parrudo” Barbosa. Also victorious on his first promotional fight, Carlton “Moçambique” Harris looks to improve to 2-0 under the Brave banner against Carlos Leal Miranda

Brave 8: The Rise of Champions full fight card:

Main card:

Light Heavyweight: Klidson Abreu (BRA) x Timo Feucht (GER) – Title fight

Welterweight: Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) x Carl Booth (ENG) – Title fight

Welterweight: Carlston Harris (GUI) x Carlos Leal Miranda (BRA)

Lightweight: Luan Santiago (BRA) x Eric Barbosa (BRA)

Middleweight: Wagner Silva (BRA) x Christiano Frohlich (BRA)

Welterweight: Wendell de Oliveira (BRA) x Rodrigo Correia (BRA)

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Shyudi Yamauchi (BRA) x Werlleson Martins (BRA)

Flyweight: Marcel Adur (BRA) x Ervani Melonio (BRA)

Welterweight: Eduardo Ramon (BRA) x Rogerio Santos (BRA)

Flyweight: Thiago Dela Coleta (BRA) x Jeremy Pacatiw (PHI)

Welterweight: Wellington Turman (BRA) x Sergio de Fátima (BRA)

WelterweightFelipe Alves (BRA) x Diego Gasparetto (BRA)

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (BRA) x Eder de Souza (BRA)

Lightweight: Killys Mota (BRA) x Alan Moziel (BRA)

Amateur bout: Matheus Correa (BRA) x Alisson Murilo (BRA)