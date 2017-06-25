With two title fights, Brave CF confirms events in Mexico and Brazil

Brave CF president Mohammed Shahid announced today that Brave Combat Federation will go back to Latin America for a doubleheader in Mexico and Brazil. After the success of Brave 3: Battle in Brazil, which took place in March, the promotion will look to further establish itself in the country with Brave 8, scheduled for August 12th, also in Curitiba.

And Brazil’s second Brave Combat Federation will feature two titles on the line. The deep Welterweight division at the promotion will finally have a king, as Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine and England’s Carl Booth will fight on the co-main event for the inaugural 77 kg. belt.

The main event will feature yet another title on the line, as Light Heavyweights Klidson Abreu, from Brazil, and Timo Feucht square off for the 93 kg. crown. Abreu is coming off a submission win over Artur Guseinov, at Brave 4: Unstoppable, while Germany’s Feucht makes his promotional debut and is undefeated thus far in his mixed martial arts career, with six wins.

But before going to Brazil for the second time in five months, Brave Combat Federation will make its debut in Mexico for Brave 7, on July 29th, where local hero Alejandro “Pato” Martínez will rematch Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar in the main event. Brave’s first Mexican event will take place in Tijuana, home to both Martínez and Quintanar, who faced each other at TUF Latin America 3. “Pato” won by split decision in a war, dubbed the “Fight of the Season”.

Martínez will look to build off his sensational TKO win over tough Brazilian veteran Paulo “Bananada” Silva at Brave 5, in India. Quintanar, who comes in with a 13-2 overall record, makes his promotional debut at home.