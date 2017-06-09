XCC 28 is June 23rd in Philly!

In just two weeks Xtreme Caged Combat presents yet another action packed night of great fights in Philly! Headlining this card is welterweight bout Maryland’s Micah Terrill vs UFC Vet Nah-Shon Burrell, this fight is a sure crowd pleaser!

Also included in XCC 28’s lineup is 3 female fights including Amanda Kramny, Dianna Karavas & Stephanie Irizarry! It’s been a long five years but Delaware County fan favorite Bill Green is making his long awaited return & XCC debut June 23rd!

This full card of fights starts June 23rd at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm at the National Guard Armory at 2300 Southampton Rd in Philadelphia PA. Tickets available for purchase from any XCC fighter or at www.xtremecagedcombat.com