XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 OFFICIAL RESULTS

XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 OFFICIAL RESULTS

Ham Seo-Hee crowned first ROAD FC Woman’s Atomweight Champion

For immediate release:

June 11, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the Official results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 which took place on June 10, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

ROAD FC WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

In the main event for the ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight title, Ham Seo-Hee and Kurobe Mina both put on incredible performances. Ham’s striking was harsh, so Kurobe opted to shoot for dogged takedowns to try her luck on the ground. Ham proved too much for her there, as she went after submissions from her back in the second round.

In the third round, Kurobe finally had success with shoot, but Ham popped up and went right for the back. Ham got her hooks in and flattened Kurobe, pounding until the referee jumped in to stop. Ham Seo-Hee was elated to tears when the first ROAD FC Atomweight title belt was strapped around her waist.

Taekwondo scored a win over Karate in the terrific flyweight scrap between Moon Jea-Hoon and Asakura Kai. Moon was very impressive in his technique, timing and ability to read Asakura deep into the third round. Asakura tried to surge several times, but Moon got stronger and stronger until his punches finished the fight on the ground.

International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

Rafael Fiziev brutally introduced himself to the ROAD FC cage by absolutely battering Kim Seung-Yeon from head to toe. Kim had a distinctive height and reach advantage and he threw out his spectacular kicks, but it was never enough. Fiziev pulverized his legs with kicks, battered him with body punches, and finished the fight in the first with punches. Fiziev advances to be the final seed in the opening round of the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament.

Openweight Matches

In the other women’s event on the card, Yoshiko and Chun Sun-Yoo rematched in a grisly and entertaining match that again didn’t make it out of the first round. Chun was definitely tougher than her first appearance, but Yoshiko was much more impressive with high kicks, a hip throw, and a gruesome kimura that forced Chun to tap.

The co-main event between Aorigele and Myung Hyun-Man was ended in the first clash with a gruesome kick to the groin. Myung kicked as Aorigele was coming in, and the whole stadium knew he wasn’t going to recover from it. The bout was ruled a No Contest.

The opening fight between Shim Yoon-Jae and Kim Chang-Hee was also stopped early and ruled a No Contest because of an accidental headbutt from Kim.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

Date: June 10, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee def Kurobe Mina by TKO, pounding, R3 4:12

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele No Contest, low blow, R1

Women’s Openweight Match

Yoshiko def Chun Sun-Yoo by Submission, kimura, R1 4:47

Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon def Asakura Kai by TKO, R 2:39

International Trials Lightweight Match

Rafael Fiziev def Kim Seung-Yeon by TKO, R1 4:25

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee No Contest, accidental headbutt, R1

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae def Cha In-Ho by Unanimous Decision

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong def Lee Jeong-Yeong by Unanimous Decision

$1 Million Lightweight Tournament China Trials Finals Match

Baoyincang def Wang Mingwu by Submission, rear naked choke, R1 0:38

Women’s Atomweight Match

Arai Mika def Hong Yun-Ha by Split Decision 2:0 (Hong had 10 penalty points for missing weight)

Bantamweight Match

Kim Young-Geun def Kim Woo-Been by Submission, Armbar, Rd 1 3:10

Lightweight Match

Kim Yo-Han def Lim Byeong-Ha by Split Decision 2:1

Welterweight Match

Lee Jin-Kyu def Stuart Gooch by Split Decision 2:1

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.