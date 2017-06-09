Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 Official Weigh In results for Women’s Atomweight Championship Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina

XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 OFFICIAL WEIGH IN RESULTS

HAM SEO-HEE AND KUROBE MINA FACE OFF

FOR THE FIRST WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

For immediate release:

June 9, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the Official weigh in results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 which will take place on June 10, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

In the main event for the ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight title, Ham Seo-Hee and Kurobe Mina both made weight.

Kurobe Mina said, “The belt is beautiful. I will put on a good fight tomorrow. I’m sure of winning. ROAD FC is a big competition and to be the first atomweight champion would be huge. I am honored, and I will definitely win the title. I don’t really have a strategy. I’ve prepared for her attacks and I will defeat her technically. And I don’t think my age is a disadvantage.”

Ham Seo-Hee said, “This belt is really cool. I hope Kurobe will only keep her Japanese belt [laughs]. Up until this moment I didn’t know how bad I wanted to win. I was about to finish my life in MMA when I got this opportunity. I know I’m persistent and I will win. Also, people have called me ‘Hamderlei Silva’, but I would like a new nickname. Please think of one for me.”

XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 MAIN CARD

In the co-main event Openweight Match, Aorigele 157.1kg and Myung Hyun-Man at 116.9kg.

Aorigele said, “I feel very good. I’ve wanted to fight Myung Hyun-Man for a long time.”

Myung Hyun-Man said, “This will be a good fight because we are both exciting. I will put on a great performance because I think this is an important match.”

In the Women’s Openweight rematch between Yoshiko and Chun Sun-Yoo, there was an almost 20kg advantage to the Japanese pro wrestler, but Chun has the height.

Chun Sun-Yoo said, “I won’t make the same mistake twice. I will shatter her in the cage.”

Yoshiko said, “I’ll end this just like I did the first time.”

In the Taekwondo versus Karate match, Moon Jea-Hoon and Asakura Kai both made weight.

Moon Jea-Hoon said, “This is a confrontation between Taekwondo and Karate. With the pride and honor of Taekwondo, I will surely get the KO.”

Asakura Kai said, “I want to fight quickly so I’ll end it soon. Pay attention.”

Kim Seung-Yeon said, “When you watch my fight you’ll be so excited that you will pee. So bring extra panties.”

On the Young Guns 34 undercard, both fighters in the women’s -48kg catchweight match did not pass on the first try, Hong Yun-Ha and Arai Mika.

INTERNATIONAL TRIALS BOUT

In the final International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament, Rafael Fiziev and Kim Seung-Yeon both made weight.

Rafael Fiziev said, “I came here for one reason, to fight. I’m a husband and a new father. I do this for my family.”

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports Plus

Live in Japan on Abema TV

Live internationally on ROAD FC YouTube

In China on CCTV

Official Weigh In Results

6th -48kg ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

HAM SEO-HEE : 48.4kg (PASS)

KUROBE MINA : 48.2kg (PASS)

5th OPENWEIGHT BOUT

MYUNG HYUN MAN : 116.9kg

AORIGELE : 157.1kg

4th OPENWEIGHT BOUT

YOSHIKO : 83.1kg

CHUN SUN-YOO : 64.8kg

3rd -57kg FLYWEIGHT BOUT

MOON JEA-HOON : 57.5kg (PASS)

ASAKURA KAI : 57.3kg (PASS)

2nd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT INT TRIALS

KIM SEUNG YEON : 70.4kg (PASS)

RAFAEL FIZIEV : 70.3kg (PASS)

1st OPENWEIGHT BOUT

SHIM YOON-JAE : 125.3kg

KIM CHANG-HEE : 162.6kg

YOUNG GUNS 34 Official Weigh-In Results

7th –80kg CATCHWEIGHT BOUT

LA IN-JAE : 80.4kg (PASS)

CHA IN-HO : 80.3kg (PASS)

6th -65.5kg FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

KIM SE-YEONG : 65.8kg (PASS)

LEE JEONG-YEONG : 66kg (PASS)

5th -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT CHINA TRIALS

BAO YINCANG : 70.1kg (PASS)

WANG MINGWOO : 69.6kg (PASS)

4th -48kg ATOMWEIGHT BOUT

HONG YUN-HA : 49.7kg (FAIL) 49.4 final (FAIL): deduct 50% purse, deduct 5 points per round

ARAI MIKA : 48.8kg (FAIL) 48.5 final (PASS) deduct 50% purse

3rd –61.5kg BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT

KIM YOUNG-GEUN : 61.6kg (PASS)

KIM WOO-BEEN : 61.4kg (PASS)

2nd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

LIM BYEONG-HA : 70.4kg (PASS)

KIM YO-HAN : 70.1kg (PASS)

1st -77kg WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

STUART GOOCH : 77.4kg (PASS)

LEE JIN-KYU : 77.1kg (PASS)

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.