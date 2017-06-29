XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

FULL CARD OPEN, EVENT BROADCAST, TICKETS AND POSTER RELEASED

For immediate release, June 28, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the full card for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. This mammoth 14-fight card will be a special daytime event beginning at 13:00 Korea Standard Time.

Openweight Championship

The Main Event for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 will be Openweight Champion Mighty Mo making his second title defense against Kang Dong-Kook in what is sure to give the fans of hard-hitting heavies a match worth remembering.

$1 Million Tournament Opening Round

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu: Former Shooto Champ Sasaki is a grappler with KO power, and former MGL-1 Champ Khuukhenkhuu is a judoka and sambo fighter, so the tone of this match is very unpredictable.

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul: Dragonfight Champ Santos made a huge entrance when he KOed former ROAD FC Champ Nam Yui-Chul in their International Trials bout, but since final seed Rafael Fiziev broke his hand, Nam gets a chance to avenge his loss and his reputation.

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev: Shooto Brasil Champ Torres likes to show off his superb technique to get a finish, and MFP warhorse and Russia Trials winner Agaev uses his grinding strength for the same, so this will definitely be an interesting style versus style bout.

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung: Former DEEP title challenger and Japan Trials winner Shimoishi is at the top of his career while hot prospect Park is just coming into his, and both are facing the most important fight of their lives.

Nandin-Erdene vs Toninho Furia: Hard-hitting Mongolian National Boxing champ Nandin-Erdene and creative Bitetti Combat Champ Toninho Furia are sure to deliver a match of unbelievable striking.

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui: Representing opposite timelines, wizened veteran Kim and young world-wide prospect former M-1 and BAMMA Champ Barnaoui are both exceptional grapplers who will impress with their technique.

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz: Former M-1 Champ Zavurov is technical and tough whereas former Impact FC Champ Kuntz is an unorthodox finisher; both men are both well-rounded fighters that will deliver an exceptional match.

Red Romero vs Baoyincang: Former URCC Champion and SEA Trials winner Romero and China National Sanda Champ Baoyincang are two of the region’s most unsung heroes who finally have a chance to prove their worth in an international Tournament of epic proportions.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 Part 1

Riki Fukuda versus Kim Hoon will finally meet in a clash of opposite styles. Champion boxer Raika Emiko will take on champion Taekwondo fighter Kim Hae-In in a Women’s flyweight bout. Two Tournament Reserve matches will take place: Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko and Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin. Opening the card will be a middleweight match between Lim Dong-Hwan and Kim Ji-Hoon.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena

Seoul, South Korea

12:00 Doors open

13:00 Part 1

15:00 Part 2

13:00 KST Live on MBC Sports+

13:00 KST / 04:00 GMT Live on YouTube internationally

14:00 JST Live on Abema TV in Japan

Broadcast on CCTV in China TBA

Tickets: http://roadfc.com/main/ticket/ ticket.php

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Toninho Furia vs Nandin-Erdene

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang vs Red Romero

Part 1

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon

