Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 Official Weigh Ins results for the $1 Million Tournament opening round

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 WEIGH INS OFFICIAL RESULTS AND PHOTOS

For immediate release, July 14, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official weigh ins results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 which was streamed live on YouTube on Friday, July 14, 2017.

Mighty Mo tipped the scales at 129.9kg in his ROAD FC Openweight title defense against Kang Dong-Kuk, who came in at 107.6kg. All but two fighters in the opening round of the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament made weight on the first attempt. Leo Kuntz came in at 600g over the allowance, and Kim Chang-Hyun at 900g over the allowance. All fights will take place. Penalties will be updated after the final weigh in period has ended.

A press conference for the opening round of the ROAD FC 16-man $1 Million Lightweight Tournament was held immediately following the weigh ins. All 16 fighters were on hand to answer questions from the media. The highlights from the media conference will be uploaded on the ROAD FC website and all social media shortly.

The international broadcast times for tomorrow’s Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 are as follows:

KOREA – MBC Sports+ 13:00 KST

JAPAN – Abema TV 14:00 JST

CHINA – Panda TV 12:00 CST

RUSSIA – YouTube 08:00 MSK / 13:00 YAKT

USA – YouTube 12:00AM ET / 9:00PM PT

BRAZIL – YouTube 12:00AM AMT / 1:00AM BRT

FRANCE – YouTube 06:00AM CET

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena

Seoul, South Korea

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN RESULTS

Part 2

9th OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

MIGHTY MO : 129.9kg

KANG DONG-KUK : 107.6kg

8th –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

SASAKI SHINJI : 70.5kg (PASS)

KHUUKHENKHUU AMARTUVSHIN : 70.4kg (PASS)

7th –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

TOM SANTOS : 70kg (PASS)

NAM YUI-CHUL : 70.5kg (PASS)

6th –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

RONYS TORRES : 70.2kg (PASS)

ELNUR AGAEV : 70.5kg (PASS)

5th –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

SHIMOISHI KOTA : 70.3kg (PASS)

PARK DAE-SEONG : 70.3kg (PASS)

4th –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

TONINHO FURIA : 70.5kg (PASS)

NANDIN-ERDENE : 70.5kg (PASS)

3rd –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

KIM CHANG-HYUN : 71.4kg (FAIL)

MANSOUR BARNAOUI : 70.2kg (PASS)

2nd –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

SHAMIL ZAVUROV : 70.5kg (PASS)

LEO KUNTZ : 71.1kg (FAIL)

1st –70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

BAOYINCANG : 70.4kg (PASS)

RED ROMERO : 69.4kg (PASS)

Part 1

5th –84kg MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

FUKUDA RIKI : 84.5kg (PASS)

KIM HOON : 84.5kg (PASS)

4th -57Kg FLYWEIGHT BOUT

RAIKA EMIKO : 57.3kg (PASS)

KIM HAE-IN : 57.5kg (PASS)

3rd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT RESERVE MATCH

JUNG DOO-JAE : 70.4kg (PASS)

ALEXANDER MEREZHKO : 70.4kg (PASS)

2nd -70kg LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT RESERVE MATCH

LEE HYUNG-SEOK : 70.5kg (PASS)

PARK HAE-JIN : 69.9kg (PASS)

1st –84kg MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

LIM DONG-HWAN : 84.1kg (PASS)

KIM JI-HOON : 83.8kg (PASS)

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.