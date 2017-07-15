XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES AND PHOTOS

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES AND PHOTOS

For immediate release, July 15, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship presents the comments from the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament fighters from the press conference for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 which was streamed live on YouTube on Friday, July 14, 2017.

For the full transcription (which is quite entertaining) please read the entire version on the ROAD FC website here.

Sasaki Shinji

“First, to Kwon A-Sol, congratulations on your marriage. I will only think about the match with Khuukhenkhuu rather than thinking about winning the tournament. I’ll show you everything in the fight tomorrow.”

Khuukhenkhuu Amartuvshin

“I think this is a great opportunity, the greatest opportunity in my whole life.”

Tom Santos

“The last time I fought Nam Yui-Chul, I took the fight on three days’ notice. I have prepared a lot. I think it is a very important opportunity and I will do my best.”

Nam Yui-Chul

“With grace and thanks, I came back to this tournament. My goal is not to be a former champion, but to become a champion again.

Ronys Torres

“Participating in this $1 Million tournament is my only and precious opportunity. I am living away from my family, and I am waiting for a chance to buy a house and live a better life with my family.”

Elnur Agavev

“The tournament finals are far away, but I think that I will already a hard time with the great fighters who are gathered. I want to fight quickly.”

Shimoishi Kota

“I want to show our team to the world through this competition. My opponent Park Dae-Sung is not a champion, but I don’t like to talk a lot about this, I just hope to fight good tomorrow.”

Park Dae-Sung

“There aren’t many Koreans in this tournament. Isn’t this a failure? I will work hard so that billions of won don’t fall into the hands of other nations. It’s best that the youngest person has this.”

Toninho Furia

“I had a great preparation. I came here to be a champion. I can beat that champion sitting in the middle.”

Nandin-Erdene

“I’m fighting in a big tournament and I feel good and well prepared. I will show you in the match. I hope everyone does well without being hurt.”

Kim Chang-Hyun

“Thanks to Mansour Barnaoui, I failed to make weight but he accepted the match. I am sorry to everyone. I’ll show you a good fight tomorrow.”

Mansour Barnaoui

“I’m really happy to be in Korea. I love this country. I want to be the next Road FC Lightweight Champion. Everyone is waiting for me to put on a show. I’m going to bring everything into the cage, so don’t blink.”

Shamil Zavurov

“First of all, I like this tournament. We are well prepared and there are many good fighters. I will show off my training by making an exciting fight.”

Kwon A-Sol:

“Khabib, Khabib. Who is Khabib? I’ll ask the hotel staff. Do you know Khabib? Does he fight in another promotion? Is he an important fighter to me? There are over 1.4 billion ROAD FC fans here in Asia. Is Khabib important?”

Shamil Zavurov:

“I wonder who you are. Because everybody knows who Khabib is.”

Kwon A-Sol:

“In China, 1.4 billion people know who I am. If you are confident, come out and fight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov

“In an interview yesterday, I received a question about you. But I could not answer because I did not know who you are. In this tournament, everybody already knows great fighters such as Shamil Zavurov, Mansour Barnaoui, Leo Kuntz, but they do not know who you are, and you do not even know me.”

Kwon A-Sol:

“Who are you? I don’t know.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“I am the number one UFC fighter and I am preparing for the title fight at UFC. That’s it.”

Leo Kuntz

“I’m sorry that I could not make weight. The tournament is a very enjoyable experience. I will show you a good fight because this is an important opportunity.”

Baoyincang

“I have nothing to say. I’ll do my talking in the cage.”

Red Romero

“I am looking forward to the match tomorrow. I’ll show you a good fight.”

Media: I would like to ask about business side of the tournament. This is a big tournament, how does this help your plans for the future of Road FC?

CEO Jung Mun-Hong

“The most famous sport in Korea is baseball. No Korean sport is exported abroad. In Korea, I think that we should have a global brand among sports. I would really like to help grown our sport to that level where we say it can compete globally. I have to remember how I grew up, I do not want my children to starve, and I want my athletes grow their strength because I never want them to starve. ROAD FC is developing and I will continue to push forward.”

The international broadcast times for tomorrow’s Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 are as follows:

KOREA – MBC Sports+ 13:00 KST

JAPAN – Abema TV 14:00 JST

CHINA – Panda TV 12:00 CST

RUSSIA – YouTube 08:00 MSK / 13:00 YAKT

USA – YouTube 12:00AM ET / 9:00PM PT

BRAZIL – YouTube 12:00AM AMT / 1:00AM BRT

FRANCE – YouTube 06:00AM CET

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena

Seoul, South Korea

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Toninho Furia vs Nandin-Erdene

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang vs Red Romero

Part 1

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon

