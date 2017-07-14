Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 weigh ins and $1 Million Tournament press conference live stream

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT

XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 WEIGH INS TO BE LIVE STREAMED

For immediate release, July 13, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that the weigh ins and press conference for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 will be streamed live on YouTube on Friday, July 14th at 13:00KST.

The press conference for the opening round of the ROAD FC 16-man $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will be held immediately following the weigh ins. The following fighters will be answering questions from the media:

Shinji Sasaki, Japan

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu, Mongolia

Tom Santos, Brazil

Yui-Chul Nam, Korea

Ronys Torres, Brazil

Elnur Agaev, Russia

Shimoishi City, Japan

Park Dae-Sung, Korea

Nandin-Erdene, Mongolia

Toninho Furia, Brazil

Kim Chang-Hyun, Korea

Mansour Barnaoui, Tunisia

Included Zwoorov, Russia

Leo Kuntz, USA

Red Romero, Philippines

Baoyincang, China

The international broadcast times are as follows:

KOREA 13:00 KST

JAPAN 14:00 JST

Russia 08:00 MSK / L4:00 YAKT

USA 00:00AM ET / 21:00PM PT

BRAZIL 12:00AM AMT / 1:00AM BRT

FRANCE 6:00 AM CET

The broadcast in China is as follows:

CHINA Panda TV 12:00 CST

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena

Seoul, South Korea

12:00 Doors open

13:00 Part 1

15:00 Part 2

13:00 KST Live on MBC Sports+

13:00 KST / 04:00 GMT Live on YouTube internationally

14:00 JST Live on Abema TV in Japan

Broadcast on CCTV in China TBA

Tickets: http://roadfc.com/main/ticket/ ticket.php

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi City vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Toninho Furia vs. Nandin-Erdene

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Included Zwoorov vs. Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang vs Red Romero

Part 1

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.