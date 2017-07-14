Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 weigh ins and $1 Million Tournament press conference live stream
XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 ANNOUNCEMENT
XIAOMI ROAD FC 040 WEIGH INS TO BE LIVE STREAMED
For immediate release, July 13, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that the weigh ins and press conference for Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 will be streamed live on YouTube on Friday, July 14th at 13:00KST.
The press conference for the opening round of the ROAD FC 16-man $1 Million Lightweight Tournament will be held immediately following the weigh ins. The following fighters will be answering questions from the media:
- Shinji Sasaki, Japan
- Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu, Mongolia
- Tom Santos, Brazil
- Yui-Chul Nam, Korea
- Ronys Torres, Brazil
- Elnur Agaev, Russia
- Shimoishi City, Japan
- Park Dae-Sung, Korea
- Nandin-Erdene, Mongolia
- Toninho Furia, Brazil
- Kim Chang-Hyun, Korea
- Mansour Barnaoui, Tunisia
- Included Zwoorov, Russia
- Leo Kuntz, USA
- Red Romero, Philippines
- Baoyincang, China
ROAD FC YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/roadfc
The international broadcast times are as follows:
KOREA 13:00 KST
JAPAN 14:00 JST
Russia 08:00 MSK / L4:00 YAKT
USA 00:00AM ET / 21:00PM PT
BRAZIL 12:00AM AMT / 1:00AM BRT
FRANCE 6:00 AM CET
The broadcast in China is as follows:
CHINA Panda TV 12:00 CST
New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Jangchung Arena
Seoul, South Korea
12:00 Doors open
13:00 Part 1
15:00 Part 2
13:00 KST Live on MBC Sports+
13:00 KST / 04:00 GMT Live on YouTube internationally
14:00 JST Live on Abema TV in Japan
Broadcast on CCTV in China TBA
Tickets: http://roadfc.com/main/ticket/
Part 2
Openweight Championship
Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Shimoishi City vs Park Dae-Sung
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Toninho Furia vs. Nandin-Erdene
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Included Zwoorov vs. Leo Kuntz
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Baoyincang vs Red Romero
Part 1
Middleweight Match
Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon
Women’s Flyweight Match
Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In
Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match
Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko
Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match
Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin
Middleweight Match
Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon
