XIAOMI ROAD FC 041 ANNOUNCEMENT
CHOI MU-BAE AND JAKE HEUN MEET AT OPENWEIGHT
XIAOMI ROAD FC 041 ANNOUNCEMENT
CHOI MU-BAE AND JAKE HEUN MEET AT OPENWEIGHT
For immediate release, July 4, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that Choi Mu-Bae will face Jake Heun on Xiaomi ROAD FC 041on August 12, 2017 in Wonju, South Korea at the Wonju Gymnasium.
Choi Mu-Bae vs Jake Heun:
“Heavy Tank of Busan” Choi Mu-Bae (12-6, Choi Mu-Bae Gym) is a decorated wrestler and one of the very first Korean mixed martial artists. In 2004 he began his career in the historic PRIDE FC where he fought five times. Choi has also seen action in K-1, Sengoku and Pancrase, and made his MMA comeback in ROAD FC in 2015. With wins over Soa Palelei, Gary Goodridge, and Dave Herman, Choi has always proven himself to be one of the toughest guys on the planet. Even after getting KOed by Mighty Mo, he asked for a rematch!
“The Honey Bear” Jake Heun (10-6, Tiger Muay Thai) had only one year of professional MMA under his belt when his career launched into the international broadcast spotlight. He was on TUF 17 as a middleweight and TUF 19 as a light heavyweight, then he earned a contract on WSOF where he fought for three years. Heun is known for not wanting to leave anything in the hands of the judges. His Muay Thai base is going to be an exciting display for ROAD FC fans.
Choi Mu-Bae versus Jake Heun is definitely a style-verus-style match up. However, with Choi’s known KO power and Heun’s grappling ability, literally anything could happen!
Xiaomi ROAD FC 041
As previously announced on the card, Bruno Miranda versus Ki Won-Bin are set for a Reserve Match for the $1 Million Tournament, giving both exciting strikers a second chance. Openweight match Myung Hyun-Man versus Chris Barnett 2 is even more anticipated than the first. Myung his hungry to finish a fight in a fair way, and Barnett, with a clean bill of health, is anxious to get back in the cage to show the fans what he’s really about. Plus, “High School Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji faces Japan’s Maesawa Tomo in in a battle between two well-rounded fighters that will be youth versus experience.
Early bird special tickets are on sale at Interpark: (http://sports.interpark.com/
Xiaomi ROAD FC 040
The upcoming Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15 in Seoul will be a night of incredible thrills as 16 fighters enter the opening round of the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament: Road to A-Sol. Fighters come from 9 countries across the globe. Thirteen are top-ranked in their regions and ten are already MMA Champions.
At the top of the card, Mighty Mo makes his second title defense agains Korean national wrestling champion Kang Dong-Kuk. Also, former ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Riki Fukuda is back against power hitter Kim Hoon, and Japan’s boxing legend Raika is back to face Kim Hae-In.
New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea
Live on MBC Sports+ in South Korea
Live on Abema TV in Japan
Live on YouTube internationally
Broadcast on CCTV in China
Part 2
Openweight Championship
Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Toninho Furia vs Nandin-Erdene
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz
Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match
Baoyincang vs Red Romero
Part 1
Middleweight Match
Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon
Women’s Flyweight Match
Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In
Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match
Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko
Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match
Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin
Middleweight Match
Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 041
Saturday, August 12, 2017
Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea
Openweight Match
Myung Hyun-Man vs Chris Barnett
Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match
Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin
Women’s Atomweight Match
Lee Ye-Ji vs Maesawa Tomo
Openweight Match
Choi Mu-Bae vs Jake Heun
For updates please visit:
ROADFC.com
Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/
Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)
Official Instagram “roadfc”
Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo.
Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/
Media Contacts:
ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.
1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455
About ROAD Fighting Championship
The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.
ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.
About Xiaomi
Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.