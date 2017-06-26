XIAOMI ROAD FC 041 ANNOUNCEMENT

MYUNG HYUN-MAN VS CHRIS BARNETT IN OPENWEIGHT REMATCH

MYUNG HYUN-MAN VS CHRIS BARNETT IN OPENWEIGHT REMATCH

For immediate release, June 26, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that Myung Hyun-Man and Chris Barnett and lined up for a rematch on Xiaomi ROAD FC 041, which will take place onAugust 12, 2017 in Wonju, South Korea, the hometown of ROAD FC, at the state-of-the-art Wonju Gymnasium.

Myung Hyun-Man (4-3-0-1, Team Gangnam/Apgujeong Gym) is a heavyweight Muay Thai standout of over 30 wins who transitioned to MMA in 2013. He KOed Liang Lingyu in the 2015 ROAD FC Openweight Tournament quarterfinals and met Mighty Mo in the semis. The fight nearly went the distance with a thrilling stand up display from both knockout artists, but Mo got the submission win on the canvas in the third. Myung met Cro Cop in RIZIN with similar but much quicker unfortunate results. Myung then had back to back disappointments with early injury stoppages: his fight with Aorigele sent the Kung Fu Panda to the hospital with a painful accidental groin shot, and with Chris Barnett, a severe cut to the eye gave him a win but left everyone wanting more.

Chris “Huggy Bear” Barnett (15-4, Barnett Taekwondo Academy) is one of the toughest men to hit the Asian MMA scene in the last 3 years. In his US career he KOed Kenny Garner and Travis Wiuff amongst others his 90% knockout finish stats. Barnett’s only losses were to Eric Prindle, Oli Thompson, and a contentious split to Kirill Sidelnikov in RIZIN. Barnett came to Korea for ROAD FC 38 to show Korea what a Taekwondo background can accomplish for a heavyweight fighter. Against Myung, he he ended up needing surgery for an eye-opening punch. While h went home with a loss, his efforts earned him the respect and instant affinity from the fans.

Openweight match Myung Hyun-Man versus Chris Barnett 2 is even more anticipated than the first. Myung his hungry to finish a fight in a fair way, and Barnett, with a clean bill of health, is anxious to get back in the cage to show the fans what he’s really about.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 041

As previously announced on the card, Bruno Miranda versus Ki Won-Bin are set for a Reserve Match for the $1 Million Tournament, giving both exciting strikers a second chance.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040

The upcoming Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15 in Seoul will be a night of incredible thrills as 16 fighters enter the opening round of the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament: Road to A-Sol. Fighters come from 9 countries across the globe. Thirteen are top-ranked in their regions and ten are already MMA Champions.

At the top of the card, Mighty Mo makes his second title defense agains Korean national wrestling champion Kang Dong-Kuk. Also, former ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Riki Fukuda is back against power hitter Kim Hoon, and Japan’s boxing legend Raika is back to face Kim Hae-In.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Live on MBC Sports+ in South Korea

Live on Abema TV in Japan

Live on YouTube internationally

Broadcast on CCTV in China

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Toninho Furia vs Nandin-Erdene

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang vs Red Romero

Part 1

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 041

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Chris Barnett

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin

