Xiaomi ROAD FC 041 set for August 12, Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin reserve match

XIAOMI ROAD FC 041 ANNOUNCEMENT

BRUNO VS KI WON-BIN IN RESERVE MATCH FOR $1 MIL TOURNAMENT

For immediate release, June 22, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that following the focus on the opening round of the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament on Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15, 2017, the next event Xiaomi ROAD FC 041 will take place on August 12 in Wonju, South Korea. Wonju is the hometown of ROAD FC. The last event held there was ROAD FC 029 in 2016, so this will be a long-anticipated return home. Xiaomi ROAD FC 041 will be held at the 4,600 capacity state-of-the-art Wonju Gymnasium which was completed in 2013.

Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin

Bruno Miranda (9-3, Tiger Muay Thai) has fought six times for ROAD FC since his debut in 2014. His active and brutal striking style coupled with his friendly nature has made him a fan favorite. After his loss to Shinji Sasaki in a contender’s match, Miranda rebounded with a first round KO of striker Kim Seung-Yeon. But in his International Trials bout with fellow fan favorite Nandin-Erdene, Miranda was caught with huge punches in under a minute, dispelling his hope of being in the $1 Million Tournament.

Ki Won-Bin (5-4, Team Posse) shares many similarities on paper with his opponent, including six fights in ROAD FC since his debut in 2014, and a loss in his International Trials match for the $1 Million Tournament to Mansour Barnaoui. All of Ki’s wins have come by way of knockout. He’s an aggressive fighter who never wants the score to end up in the judges’ hands.

Bruno Miranda versus Ki Won-Bin are strikers who have given their all in ROAD FC matches. They will be set for a Reserve Match for the $1 Million Tournament, so the winner just might get another chance in the most historic Lightweight tournament in MMA!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040

The upcoming Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15 in Seoul will be a night of incredible thrills as 16 fighters enter the opening round of the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament: Road to A-Sol. Fighters come from 9 countries across the globe. Thirteen are top-ranked in their regions and ten are already MMA Champions.

At the top of the card, Mighty Mo makes his second title defense agains Korean national wrestling champion Kang Dong-Kuk. Also, former ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Riki Fukuda is back against power hitter Kim Hoon, and Japan’s boxing legend Raika is back to face Kim Hae-In.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Live on MBC Sports+ in South Korea

Live on Abema TV in Japan

Live on YouTube internationally

Broadcast on CCTV in China

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Toninho Furia vs Nandin-Erdene

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang vs Red Romero

Part 1

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 041

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin

