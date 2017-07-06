Xiaomi ROAD FC 041 update: Park Jung-Kyo vs Kurban Radzhabov, “Crying Fist” Jang vs Park 2

XIAOMI ROAD FC 041 ANNOUNCEMENT

TWO MORE MATCHES ANNOUNCED

For immediate release, July 5, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces two more matches for Xiaomi ROAD FC 041on August 12, 2017 in Wonju, South Korea at the Wonju Gymnasium.

Park Jung-Kyo vs Kurban Radzhabov:

Since the very beginning of ROAD FC, “Special Force” Park Jung-Kyo (6-8, Black Bear Gym) has been one of the most anticipated fighters to watch. His power, grit, heart and toughness have delivered action – win or lose – like no other. It doesn’t matter if e is paired with grapplers or strikers, Park gets in the cage and goes forward like the Special Forces agent he is.

Kurban Radzhabov (4-2, MFP) is a 21-year old Russian nicknamed “Predator”, and after seeing him fight, it’s obvious how he got this name. His weapons of choice for prey are his mighty kicks which crack hard and loud. This will be Radzhabov’s first fight overseas.

This middleweight match between Park Jung-Kyo and Kurban Radzhabov is guaranteed to be a clash of devastating blows. Park has been in some wars, and Radzhabov has never been to decision, so don’t blink or you’ll miss a million punches and kicks.

Jang Dae-Young vs Park Hyung-Geun 2:

As the headliners for the Young Guns 33 undercard on ROAD FC 038, “Crying Fist alumni Jang Dae-Young (4-1, Byeong Jeom MMA) and Park Hyung-Geun (2-2-1, Ssabi MMA) opened with a barrage of anger on social media, then delivered a thrilling match that ended in a split decision of 2-1. With neither fighter feeling that they earned a distinctive win, they called for an immediate rematch.

Park Hyun-Geun and Jang Dae-Young have both proven that their grappling and striking are impressive, and they will fight their hearts out, so fans can expect they will try to top their first incredible match.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 041

As previously announced on the card, Bruno Miranda versus Ki Won-Bin are set for a Reserve Match for the $1 Million Tournament, giving both exciting strikers a second chance. Openweight match Myung Hyun-Man versus Chris Barnett 2 is even more anticipated than the first. Myung his hungry to finish a fight in a fair way, and Barnett, with a clean bill of health, is anxious to get back in the cage to show the fans what he’s really about. Plus, “High School Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji faces Japan’s Maesawa Tomo in in a battle between two well-rounded fighters that will be youth versus experience. And, Choi Mu-Bae versus Jake Heun will be a style-verus-style match up in an Openweight battle of epic proportions!

Early bird special tickets are on sale at Interpark: (http://sports.interpark.com/ Ticket/Goods/GoodsInfo.asp? GoodsCode=17008422).

Xiaomi ROAD FC 040

The upcoming Xiaomi ROAD FC 040 on July 15 in Seoul will be a night of incredible thrills as 16 fighters enter the opening round of the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament: Road to A-Sol. Fighters come from 9 countries across the globe. Thirteen are top-ranked in their regions and ten are already MMA Champions.

At the top of the card, Mighty Mo makes his second title defense agains Korean national wrestling champion Kang Dong-Kuk. Also, former ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Riki Fukuda is back against power hitter Kim Hoon, and Japan’s boxing legend Raika is back to face Kim Hae-In.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Live on MBC Sports+ in South Korea

Live on Abema TV in Japan

Live on YouTube internationally

Broadcast on CCTV in China

Part 2

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Kang Dong-Kook

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shinji Sasaki vs Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Tom Santos vs Nam Yui-Chul

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Ronys Torres vs Elnur Agaev

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shimoishi Kota vs Park Dae-Sung

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Toninho Furia vs Nandin-Erdene

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Mansour Barnaoui

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Shamil Zavurov vs Leo Kuntz

Lightweight Tournament Opening Round Match

Baoyincang vs Red Romero

Part 1

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

Women’s Flyweight Match

Raika Emiko vs Kim Hae-In

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Jung Doo-Jae vs Alexander Merezhko

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Lee Hyung-Seok vs Park Hae-Jin

Middleweight Match

Lim Dong-Hwan vs Kim Ji-Hoon

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 041

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Chris Barnett

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin

Women’s Atomweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Maesawa Tomo

Openweight Match

Choi Mu-Bae vs Jake Heun

Bantamweight Match

Park Hyun-Geun vs Jang Dae-Young

Middleweight Match

Park Jung-Kyo vs Kurban Radzhabov

