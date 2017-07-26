Xiaomi ROAD FC 042 set for the Chungju World Martial Arts Festival

XIAOMI ROAD FC 042 ANNOUNCEMENT



ROAD FC JOINS CHUNGJU WORLD MARTIAL ARTS FESTIVAL

For immediate release, July 26, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that following Xiaomi ROAD FC 041 on August 12, 2017, the next event will be Xiaomi ROAD FC 042 on September 23. Xiaomi ROAD FC 042 will be held during the Chungju World Martial Arts Festival in Chungju, South Korea at the Chungju World Martial Arts Festival Stadium.

Chungju World Martial Arts Festival

Chungju is the birthplace of Taekgyeon, a traditional Korean martial art of kicks, sweeps and throws that has survived for over 1,000 years. In 2011, Taekgyeon was the first martial art recognized on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List. The Chungju World Martial Arts Festival started for the globalization of traditional Korean martial arts, and is now known as the venue for the international exchange of diversity and excellence in traditional martial arts.

In 2010 the Festival was designated a UNESCO-sponsored festival, and this year marks its 19th anniversary. The Festival will be held September 22 through 28, and will feature Taekgyeon, Ssirum wrestling, the Olympic sport of Taekwondo, and almost one hundred other martial arts from across the globe. Aside from the hundreds of participants, demonstrators and competitors, upwards of half a million visitors are expected to attend.

Under the auspices of the World Martial Arts Union by permission of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROAD FC is honored to present MMA for the first time as a part of the Chungju World Martial Arts Festival with Xiaomi ROAD FC 042.

For more information about the Festival, please visit the Official Website(http://www.martialarts.or.kr/ index_eng.php).

Xiaomi ROAD FC 042

The first bout announced for this event is an Openweight rematch between Kim Chang-Hee (1-3-0-1, Free) and Shim Gun-Oh (2-2-0-1, Kim Dae-Hwan MMA). Both fighters originally met at ROAD FC 039, but an unfortunate unintentional eyepoke and headbutt caused the match to be stopped at just 25 seconds of the first round for a No Contest.

Originally, the stage was set for style versus style as Shim is a wrestler with heavy hands and Kim is a kickboxer who transitioned to MMA. The brawling big men were eager to get back into the cage once Shim healed completely.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 041

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Chris Barnett

Women’s Atomweight Match

Lee Ye-Ji vs Maesawa Tomo

Openweight Match

Choi Mu-Bae vs Jake Heun

Lightweight Tournament Reserve Match

Bruno Miranda vs Ki Won-Bin

Bantamweight Match

Park Hyun-Geun vs Jang Dae-Young

Middleweight Match

Park Jung-Kyo vs Kurban Radzhabov

Young Guns 35

-60 Catchweight Match

Yoo Jae-Nam vs Satsuma Tasuhito

Featherweight Match

Min Kyeong-Chul vs Shin Seung Min

Women’s -50kg Catchweight Match

Shim Yu-Ri vs Baek Hyeon-Ju

Flyweight Match

Kang Yeon-Su vs Jeong Won-Hee

Middleweight Match

Lee Jong-Hwan vs Hwang In-Su

Flyweight Match

Kim Hyo-Ryeong vs Kim Jin-Yong

Bantamweight Match

Lee Seong-Su vs Hong Jong-Tae

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 042

Chungju World Martial Arts Festival

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Chungju World Martial Arts Stadium, Chungju, South Korea

Openweight Match

Kim Chang-Hee vs Shim Gun-Oh

